Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Advisory Thursday evening and overnight

DETROIT – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair and Wayne Counties until 4 a.m. Friday

Damaging winds remain a hazard through this evening and early tonight. The wind is blowing in colder air, so temperatures step way below freezing overnight. The sun returns Friday and this weekend. It will be chilly at first but spring begins Saturday and it will certainly feel like it before Sunday is over.

Thursday evening remains windy and dangerous. The threat of high winds knocking down power lines, tree branches or trees will still be around through the dinner hour and by the time you join us for Local 4 News at 11. Temperatures will fall from the low 40s and 30s after sunset.

Sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Thursday night will be less windy and colder. Make sure your furnaces are working and bring the pets back indoors. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 20s with windchill in the teens.

Ad

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Friday will be sunnier but chillier. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Wind-breakers will be needed mainly in the morning with breezy and brisk conditions.

Welcome to spring, Saturday morning! The vernal equinox will be at 5:37 a.m ET. Skies will be mainly sunny and it will be milder. The thermometer reaches the middle 50s during the afternoon.

Sunday is the first full day of spring and it will even be warmer. Highs will be near 60 degrees Fahrenheit or just a bit more with abundant sunshine.

The good news keeps rolling early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly partly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures reach the lower middle 60s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.