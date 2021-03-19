Metro Detroit weather: Clear and chilly for winter’s final Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday and the last full day of winter, Motown. Spring begins Saturday and we cannot pick a better day or weekend for it. Now, we have another chilly night on our hands. Then it becomes milder, even warmer, Saturday and Sunday. It remains warmer than average through much of next week.

Friday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s before dinner then in the low 40s and 30s afterward.

Sunset is at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. It will be another night to flick on the furnaces and bring the pets indoors.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Spring 2021 begins with the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m. ET Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny with cold conditions in the morning and milder conditions in the afternoon. We will have brilliant blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer and will be just as gorgeous as Saturday with high temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

Monday will be a splendid day for outdoor lessons with the kids. It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will have a few more clouds, and it will be just as warm with highs in the middle 60s. There is a chance of showers Tuesday night

Showers are possible, Wednesday, under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be warm, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be cooler with partly sunny skies. Highs be in the near 60 degrees.

