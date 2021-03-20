Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cooling off Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, and welcome to Spring 2021, Motown!

Since the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m., today, we have seen nothing but clear skies and sunshine. Cloud-less skies continue to reign over the region as we go from mild to cool. Saturday night will be chillier and clear. Sunday is the first full-24-hour day of spring, and it will be warmer.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures fall back to around 50°F before sunset. Then temperatures fall to the 40s after dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Mars will be visible in the western sky before midnight. Between 9 and 10:30 p.m. ET, Uranus will be visible with binoculars closer to the western horizon. If you didn’t see the two outer planets this morning, now is a great time to see our next door neighbor in the solar system and one of the gas giants.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Sunday will have abundant sunshine, and it will be warmer. Daytime temps will be near 60°F. Perfect day to head to the park. Great car wash day too.

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer. Both days will have highs in the low and middle 60s. Monday will be sunnier than Tuesday, but it’s a good idea to have your sunglasses handy for both. Tuesday night has a chance of spring rain showers.

Spring rain remains possible on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs WILL BE between 60 and 65°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60°F.

Friday will have a chance of showers. It will be cooler with more cloud cover. It will be in the middle and upper 50s.

