Metro Detroit weather: Expect blue skies and milder conditions on first spring afternoon of the year

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, and welcome to Spring 2021, Motown!

It is bright and becoming milder this afternoon. We cool down this evening and tonight under cloudless skies. Higher temperatures are on the way for tomorrow and much of next week. The next chance of showers is days away.

Scarves, gloves and hats can be shed by the middle of Saturday afternoon. Skies will be blue, the sun will be out and temperatures will rise to milder ranges. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and near 55°F. It will be chillier near the Detroit River and the big lakes. Higher temps will be felt farther inland.

Watch: Saturday, March 20, 2021 afternoon weather update

This is the perfect weather for an afternoon drive. If you have a convertible, you can let the top down. But, as always, be careful on the roads. Watch out for motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures fall back to around 50°F before sunset. Then temperatures fall to the 40s after dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Mars will be visible in the western sky before midnight. If you didn’t see the two outer planets this morning, now is a great time to see our next door neighbor in the solar system.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Sunday will have abundant sunshine, and it will be warmer. Daytime temps will be near 60°F. Perfect day to head to the park. Great car wash day too.

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer. Both days will have highs in the low and middle 60s. Monday will be sunnier than Tuesday, but it’s a good idea to have your sunglasses handy for both. Tuesday night has a chance of spring rain showers.

Spring rain remains possible on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs WILL BE between 60 and 65°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60°F.

Friday will have a chance of showers. It will be cooler with more cloud cover. It will be in the middle and upper 50s.

