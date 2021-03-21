Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine with higher temperatures Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and the first full 24 hour day of spring, Motown.

Get ready for more abundant sunshine even higher temperatures today. It becomes chilly tonight, but it remains dry. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the scene Monday and part of Tuesday. It continues to feel like spring nearly all week.

Sunday morning will be clear and chilly. If you missed it yesterday morning, you can catch the two biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, in the east-southeastern sky. They will be visible between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Remember to put on your coats and hats on and make sure the kids are bundled up once again before going outdoors.

It will be chilly and clear during the breakfast hour with temperature starting in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s. This will be a great day to get the boat ready for the water or getting the car washed or both. Remember your sunglasses before heading to the park or going down by the river.

Ad

Sunday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

Like this morning, we will be able to see more neighbors of our solar system. The red planet mars and the outer planet arenas will be very visible in the western sky. Binoculars will be needed to see Uranus. Mars can be seen down and to the right of the moon.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 65°F. There’s a chance of rain Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning.

Sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon and it still feels like spring. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 65°F.

Showers are possible Friday. It will be cooler with cloud cover and highs in the upper 50s.

Jackets will be needed Saturday under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.