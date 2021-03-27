Metro Detroit weather: Milder with sunshine Saturday afternoon, rain showers arrive at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

On Saturday afternoon there will be sunshine as it becomes milder. Clouds arrive as we sit down for Passover Seder. Those clouds produce rain showers tonight and tomorrow morning. Palm Sunday will be damp in the morning and dry in the afternoon with cooler, breezier conditions.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool. The Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena beginning 3 p.m. Before the puck drops, temperatures will be in the low and middle 50s. It becomes less chilly with a light south-southeasterly breeze. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s, near 60 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures return to the middle then lower 50s. Passover begins at sundown, and we’ll have dry conditions while sitting down for Passover Seder.

Sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with rain showers redeveloping by midnight and afterward. Temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Across the region, lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be lower than Saturday; in the low and middle 50s. Jackets will be needed all day to stay warm and comfortable.

Monday will be sunny and chilly to cool. Afternoon temps will be near 55 degrees.

Tuesday will be milder with sunshine. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday, the last day of March, will have a chance of rain. It will be cooler and cloudier with highs in the middle 50s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 36 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 36 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 36 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

