Metro Detroit weather: Wet morning followed by chilly and windy Palm Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Palm Sunday begins with soggy conditions, even a thunderstorm. Later it becomes windy and remains chilly. It will be colder tonight. Milder and warmer weather arrives tomorrow and Tuesday. After some mid-week showers, Tigers Opening Day and Good Friday will have sunshine returning, but we will need our hats and coats to stay warm.

Southeast Michigan will still have rain coming down from last night’s showers. Rain will be heavy at times, and there is the possibility of a thunderstorms before dawn. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50°F. After breakfast, rain slows down while temperatures keep sinking. The mercury will fall to the low in the mid 40s by mid morning.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.

The wind picks up speed and comes out of the west Sunday afternoon. It will be blowing in chillier air. It will feel like winter instead of early spring with windchills in the 30s, even upper 20s, the rest of the day. Westerly winds will blow 10 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Skies will be mostly cloudy with stray rain showers here and there.

Sunday evening will be colder and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall to the 30s after sunset.

Sunset is at 7:55 p.m.

Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Monday will be sunnier and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, and we can grab our sunglasses, again. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70°F.

A cold front with more showers returns, Wednesday. It will be cooler temperatures barely making it to 50°F.

Sunshine returns for the Detroit Tigers home opener, Thursday. Our hometown baseball team will host Cleveland at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. with the first pitch. It will be mostly sunny but chilly. Anyone allowed around or in the ballpark or going to get vaccinated at Ford Field will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s much of the day.

Good Friday will be sunnier as well. It will not be as chili with highs in the low 50s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Small Craft Advisory. Rainy, chilly and windy. Wind: W 10-25 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Small Craft Advisory. Rainy, chilly and windy. Wind: SW 10-25 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 36 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Gale Warning. Rainy, chilly and windy. Wind: SW 10-25 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

