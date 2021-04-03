Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures with more sun Saturday and Easter Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and your Easter holiday weekend, Motown.

Temperatures continue to rise gradually as clouds break apart and depart. It will be chilly but not as cold tonight. More sunshine and even higher temperatures are on the way for Easter Sunday. Mild to warm weather continues next week.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 60s. It will be a great day to get the car washed or head to the park or both. Great baseball weather for the Detroit Tigers 1 p.m. game at Comerica Park against Cleveland. Remember to mask up before attending.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. There’s a chance of a sprinkle, especially north of Hall road and into the thumb. It will be dry and cool to mild outside Little Caesars Arena when the Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at dinnertime, then the 40s.

Sunset is at 8:02 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Happy Easter, Sunday! Southwesterly wind will bring in milder and warmer air. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Daytime temperatures were 65°F.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds with scattered showers possible. Some remains warmer than average with high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Thursday will have a chance of showers with the temperatures reaching the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Friday and next Saturday will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°F under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SSW10-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SSW 10-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 35 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 35 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 35 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SSW 10-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

