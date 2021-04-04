Metro Detroit weather: Warming up Easter Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Easter and welcome to Sunday afternoon, Motown.

Resurrection Day is looking lovely this afternoon, and it will feel fantastic. Tonight will be cool with a few more clouds. Some much-needed rain falls tomorrow and Tuesday. It remains mild to warm all week.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s and near 70°F. Any Easter egg rolls or hunts will have perfect weather conditions. Just remember to mask up. That includes baseball fans with the Detroit Tigers going for a sweep against Cleveland with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

Sunday evening will have fair skies and mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be cool under fair to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of on and off rain showers. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will have a slight chance of showers, also. It will be warm again with highs near 70°F.

Ad

Wednesday will be mild and partly sunny. Daytime temperatures reach the middle 60s.

Showers are possible again, Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be a little cooler under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 35 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.