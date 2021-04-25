Metro Detroit weather: Cool with brighter conditions ahead on Sunday

DETROIT – A Freeze Warning is in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 12 midnight, tonight, to 8:00 a.m., tomorrow.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Cooler weather settles in today after last night’s rain. Skies become sunnier with temperatures only slightly below average. A northwesterly breeze will make it feel brisk. It becomes chillier tonight and milder tomorrow. A big warm up with summer-like temperatures is still ahead afterward.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and cool to chilly. Temperatures will keep dropping after the sunrises. After breakfast, temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Then the mercury rebounds a bit with midday temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

Sunday afternoon becomes mostly sunny, but it will be cool. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s. The air will feel crisp with the northwesterly wind blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Ad

Sunday evening will have fair skies, and it gets chillier. Temperatures fall back to the 40s.

Sunset is at 8:26 p.m.