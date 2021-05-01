Metro Detroit weather: Far from freezing Saturday afternoon with sunshine

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

Temperatures continue to increase this afternoon. T-shirt weather is back in a big way! Furnaces will not have to work hard, if at all, tonight. It will feel like summer, tomorrow. Much needed rain arrives as the weekend ends and afterward.

A healthy wind blowing from the southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour will help temperatures surge. No jackets, hats or gloves will be needed to wear to stay warm. In fact, we can switch to short sleeves and shorts at the end of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. Some relief for our lawns, gardens and crops is on the way. Rain showers arrive with a frontal system Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

