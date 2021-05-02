Metro Detroit weather: Fair and warm Sunday evening, rain arrives tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

We did it! What a warm Sunday with afternoon temps above 80 degrees. We got close to the record of 85 degrees from 2018. This evening remains fair and warm. Moisture is still sorely needed, though. Welcome rain showers develop tonight, mainly by dawn, tomorrow. Much of tomorrow and Tuesday will soggy and only a little cooler. Lower, seasonable temps arrive afterward with some sunshine.

Sunday evening will be fair and lovely. It remains warm with temps in the 70s.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. We are not alone, in Southeast Michigan. The Eastern Upper Peninsula is just as parched.

Showers develop and arrive from the south and west, Sunday night, and it will be mild to cool. Rain will be light and scattered, at first, after midnight. The best chance of widespread soaking rain will be at dawn and at breakfast-time, Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will have rainy relief for our lawns, gardens and crops. Light to moderate rain becomes more widespread, especially morning through the early afternoon. It will be mild with highs near 70 degrees.

There is a good chance of a half inch to an inch of rain falling over a 24 to 48-hour period in many locales.