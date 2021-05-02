Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny and warmer Sunday

DETROIT – Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near the 80s.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. Some relief for our lawns, gardens and crops is on the way. Rain showers arrive with a frontal system Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

Soggy weather remains Monday and it will be mild. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be damp with scattered rain showers. Each day will be cooler than the next. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will have scattered showers again. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s.

