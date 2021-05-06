Metro Detroit weather: Wet Thursday evening, then drier and chillier overnight

DETROIT – Welcome Thursday evening, Motown.

He remains dry, and we still need the rain. Thankfully, Mother Nature continues to help with showers this evening and early in the night. Becomes drier, again, by dawn and colder. Pattern repeats Friday. Mother’s Day weekend will be mostly dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Rain does return if you plan on taking your mother out to dinner on Mother’s Day.

Thursday evening call you cool. Rain showers continue to fall. Rain will not be too heavy, but use caution I’m driving and walking. Temperatures will be in the 50s before sunset and in the 40s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

Thursday night will be damp before midnight and dry after midnight. It becomes colder, again. Roofers are working and bring the cats indoors. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s. Frost and freeze alerts will be up in the Saginaw Valley northward in the Lower Peninsula (north of Detroit and Flint).

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m.

Friday will be quite chilly and partly to mostly sunny in the morning. The afternoon will have more clouds the chance of showers. It will be cool again with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

The first half of Mother’s Day Weekend has sunshine reappearing, and it will be slightly milder. Saturday will be partly mostly sunny good afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees Fahrenheit or just a bit more.