Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with rain on Mother’s Day Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day and welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We have cloudy skies as mothers all around Detroit and Southeast Michigan are served breakfast in bed.

Rain arrives before brunch. It remains wet and chilly later today and as families prepare dinner. After today, the Mother’s Day Week becomes sunnier, warmer and more spring-like.

We will see gray skies Sunday morning. It will be chilly but not as cold as previous ones. Temperatures start in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m.

Cities and towns in our North Zone (areas north of M-59/Hall Road) will be drier but chilly. It will be cloudy in northern Oakland County, northern Macomb County and from Flint to Lapeer to Port Huron northward into The Thumb. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

The Tigers will have a tough time playing baseball (if there is a game) with rainy, chilly conditions Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Use caution while traveling on damp roads and sidewalks. Bundle up, too, because it will be chilly with temps barely rising to the middle and upper 40s.

From Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio Border, it will be wetter and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday evening will be wet and chilly as families prepare dinner, but rain showers slowly depart and weaken once the sun has set. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by nightfall.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy before midnight and mostly clear afterward and by dawn. It gets colder with overnight lows in the middle 30s.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Friday will be brighter and just as warm as Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, Saturday, with highs near 70 degrees.

