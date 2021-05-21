Metro Detroit weather: Very warm Friday evening, Air Quality Alert

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Mother Nature has flipped the switch to summer ... or, at least, it feels like it. Friday evening and night will be warm with a healthy amount of clouds overhead. This weekend will be hotter than average, but there are possibilities of showers and thunderstorms with a greater chance during the second half.

Friday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. As the Air Quality Alert winds down, temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s.

Sunset is that 8:54 p.m.

Wisconsin and Illinois rain showers decay and leave clouds drifting overhead Friday night.

Friday night will be warm and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Detroiters will want the pools and beaches open early, Saturday. Temperatures will be above average by 15 degrees or more. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

There is a small chance of a few mid day and afternoon showers, but most areas will be rain-free.

That said, now is an excellent time to practice high heat safety habits. Wear light and loose-fitting clothes in order to stay cool. Drink plenty of water. By all means, keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Marginal Risk of trying to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail.

The high heat goes away for one day, Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Hot weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday and apparently sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.

