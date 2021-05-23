Metro Detroit weather: Humid with storms possible Sunday

DETROIT – Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the 80s again today.

According to the National Weather Service, the risk is reduced for severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail.

Remain on guard for some ponding on roads and lightning after lunchtime and Sunday evening.

The high heat goes away for one day, Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Hot weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a cold front, Wednesday (not Tuesday).

Afternoon temps will be lower, but it will still be warm Thursday and Friday. Highs are going to be in the low and middle 70s.

