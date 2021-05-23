Metro Detroit weather: Showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, cooler tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

A large batch of showers and thunderstorms moves through Southeast Michigan, this evening. The rain becomes more scattered tonight, and it becomes cooler by dawn. Tomorrow will be warm with showers possible, again. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with high heat returning. After a cold front and showers and storms, Wednesday, it feels more like May the rest of this week.

Although the risk of severe weather has decreased in the past 24 hours, we still must be alert for heavy downpours and lightning. Lightning is always dangerous, and a deluge of water can be departing on roads.

Sunday evening will have showers and thunderstorms. Rain-cooled air will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s at dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Sunday night will be most cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will not be as hot with a chance of showers. Daytime temperatures will be in your 80°F or just a bit more.

Get ready for high heat returning, Tuesday. Highs will reach 90°F-territory once again. Skies will be partly sunny all day long.

A cold front brings more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. House will be in the near 85°F.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and not as hot but seasonably warm. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s each day.

