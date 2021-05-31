Metro Detroit weather: Clear, not as chilly Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight becomes chilly, but it will not be as cold as this morning. There are no worries about frost, at all. Memorial Day will have more sunshine with higher temperatures. It continues to get warmer, this week, with 80s returning by the end of it along with much-needed rain.

Sunday night will be fair and chilly but not as cold as the two previous nights. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible before dawn in our southeastern sky; to the left of the moon.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. Conditions will be marvelous for parades and commemorations. Morning temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s; closer to pool-weather for those eager to take a dip.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. It will be in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers are possible under partly sunny skies, Wednesday. It will feel like early June with highs near 80°F.

Thursday has a better chance of widespread rain, but it will still be warm. It will be 80°F.

Showers remain possible Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny both days with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunnier and much warmer. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temps: 60 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 61 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 2 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 53 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 54 degrees.

