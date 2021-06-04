Metro Detroit weather: Warming up Friday, heating up this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

After a few morning sprinkles and showers, clouds are leaving. It’s becoming brighter and much warmer Friday afternoon. Friday night will be mild, and then the heat is on Saturday and Sunday. If we can string three consecutive days of 90-degree weather, we’ll have a heat wave. That looks possible.

Friday afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm. Perfect weather for heading to the pool or playing putt putt. Highs will be in the middle 80s. It’s a great time to start your keep-cool habits. Drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. This kind of behavior is vital this weekend and beyond.

Friday evening will become mostly clear, and it remains warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Great for grilling.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Friday night will be fair and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Wonderful beach-going and boating weather remains this weekend. Humidity remains at bay for the time being. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night. Each afternoon will have temperatures near 90 degrees or a bit more.

Monday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees Fahrenheit or in the low 90s.

A Saturday, Sunday and Monday stretch of 90-degree-plus weather will qualify us for a heat wave. If not, we have another opportunity Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Although scattered showers and storms develop by mid-week, each day will have highs near 90 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

Have a wonderful weekend!