Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Dangerous thunderstorms race through parts of Southeast Michigan, mainly west of Detroit, closer to the dinner hour. More scattered showers and storms are possible before midnight. Afterward, it becomes clearer, cooler and more comfortable. Tomorrow’s weather will be simply stunning. Additional showers are possible, Monday. Then sunshine returns with seasonable warmth during the middle of next week.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s and rain-cooled 70s.

These storms are or have the possibility of becoming severe, thus, very dangerous. People must be wary of heavy downpours, lightning or gusty winds. Small hail is possible, too.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy after midnight. It will be mild and become less humid by morning. Overnight lows return to the 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and more comfortable. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

Ad

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be between 80 and 85 degrees. There’s a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and not as warm. It will be seasonable, though, with daytime temps near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will become hotter. Temperatures shoot back up to the middle and upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, Thursday, then partly sunny, Friday. Friday has a chance of scattered showers.

Happy Juneteenth, Saturday! The summer solstice is at 11:32 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 20, marking the official start of astronomical summer.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Ad

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 64 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android