Metro Detroit weather: Warm with afternoon showers, storms possible

Welcome to Juneteenth and Saturday, Motown.

Today is the last full day of spring, and it remains warm, muggy and potentially volatile with hazardous thunderstorms possible. Wet, stormy weather diminishes tonight. Tomorrow will be sunnier with a lower chance of storminess, but the possibility remains. After a cold front brings a likely chance to rain, thunder and lightning Monday, refreshing air returns with consistent sunshine much of next week.

Saturday morning will be hazy and mild to warm. Temperatures start in the 60s and rise through the 70s before lunch. Skies will be partly cloudy. Some isolated showers may begin popping right before or around noon.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

The National Weather Service has a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny, muggy and very warm. Highs reach the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly before 6:00 p.m.

It will be warm enough for trips to and from Juneteenth commemorations, events and activities. Same for trips to the pool or a beach. Remember, though, to have a “plan B” to duck indoors quickly if skies darken or rain starts to fall or thunder crackles.

Saturday evening will have showers and thunderstorms early. Then, closer to night fall, wet weather shrinks and departs. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Happy Father’s Day, Sunday! It will be sunnier. There is a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it remains very warm to hot and quite humid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially after 2:00 p.m.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Stormy, soggy weather becomes more likely, again, Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. The morning will be wetter than the afternoon as a cold front approaches and passes through the region.

We can air our domiciles out Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will have blue skies during the day and starry skies at night. Highs will be near 70 degrees (about 10 degrees below average), Tuesday, and in the middle and upper 70s, Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be very warm and humid. Afternoon temps will be near 85 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 70 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 71 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: S 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: WNW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

