Metro Detroit weather: Soggy and muggy pattern continues Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The rain continues to mount today. First before sunrise, then in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and humid with severe weather not out of the question. Wet weather remains in the forecast much of this week.

Showers and thunderstorms travel through Detroit and southeast Michigan before sunrise. It continues to feel like the tropics with morning temperatures in the 70s under humid conditions. Skies will go from mostly cloudy at breakfast to partly sunny at lunch.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will have scattered showers and thunderstorm develop and plow through the region, once again. Similar to previous days, there is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. The first raindrops may be scattered and light between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. but pick up in intensity afterward.

We must be on guard for heavy downpours, lightning and damaging wind and hail. The tornado risk is lower than yesterday’s.

It will be very warm and humid. With enough sunshine, temperatures rise to the middle 80s with heat indices in the upper 80s.

Sunday evening will have showers and thunderstorm with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday night will have scattered showers and storms. Still warm with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

The weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is like a broken record. It will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the day.

Because wet weather is more likely before nightfall, the Ford Fireworks have a decent chance of happening Monday night. Showers will be heavy at times while the sun is up in the afternoon and early evening. After the sun sets, raindrops gradually become more scattered and move away.

