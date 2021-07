Metro Detroit weather: More sunshine coupled with comfortable warmth on Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Savor Saturday’s weather while you can. This is the second day without rain. On top of that, we will have sunshine, warmth and comfortable humidity. Clouds arrive tonight. Those overcast skies produce rain showers tomorrow. Warm and muggy conditions return with storminess starting Monday.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. We will still have comfortable humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80°F. It’s a great day for playing golf and horseback riding.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds and it remains mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving from the south. Neighborhood south of 8 mile, including the City of Detroit, will get wet by noon or shortly after work. North of a mile will be dry until the middle or late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Ad

Monday will be partly sunny and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be 85°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and muggy as well. These days will also have showers or thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will feel like the dog days of summer too. Highs will be in the 80s with humid conditions. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Wind: SE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 76 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 76 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers, a few thunderstorms. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 76 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Ad

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 74 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot. Wind: SE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly to cool. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Cloudier. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly to cool. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.