Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat with higher temperatures, humidity

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

With enough sunshine, temperatures soar well above average this afternoon. Humidity increases and the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Therefore, showers and thunderstorms will form and race across the region this afternoon and this evening. Damaging weather is possible. Afterward, it remains warm tonight, and it will be hotter tomorrow.

Live weather radar: Severe storm threat in the forecast today

Severe weather in Michigan: What each risk level means

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air conditioned areas to remain cool and comfortable. Keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

Saturday afternoon will be hotter with highs in the middle 80s. The sauna-like feel will have your body feel like it’s 90 degrees outdoors. The unstable air will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has a slight risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail this afternoon and evening.

By 5 p.m. and until 11 p.m. a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms will form and sweep across the region from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will fall to the rain-cooled 70s when wetness and nastiness arrive. Remember to dash indoors and stop swimming immediately after hearing thunder or seeing lightning. Also, if the power goes out, keep generators outside and far away from the house to avoid dangerous carbon monoxide.

Sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms linger, Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday will be a bit wet in the morning. The second half of the day will be brighter and even hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach 90 degrees. Even with more tolerable humidity, remember to take care in the heat and put on sunblock before going outdoors.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and much warmer than average. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Great weather for going to the beach or the pool.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

