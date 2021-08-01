Metro Detroit weather: August begins with scattered showers and storms Sunday

DETROIT – And welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It is a brand new day and month. There will be some showers today, but also periods of dryness as well. With all the cloud cover it will be cooler than average. The rain leaves by this evening and tonight as it gets cooler. Warmer, more summer like weather returns tomorrow and all of this week.

Scattered showers and storms linger, Sunday afternoon. It will not be a washout because the rain will be on and off. The Detroit Tigers are scheduled to play against the Baltimore Orioles with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. There’s a good chance it will start on time, but be prepared if it doesn’t or if there are any postponements during the game. Remember to bring your ponchos.

With all of the cloud cover, Sunday afternoon, temperatures struggle to make it out of the low 70s and closer to 75°F.

Some sunshine will breakthrough late in the afternoon and Sunday evening. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees before sunset and in the 60s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

Sunday night will have clearing skies, and we can sleep safely with the windows up. It will be a comfortable night as we cool off with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday will be sunnier and warmer. With enough sunshine, high temperatures will be closer to 80°F.

The average high temperature this time of year is in the low 80s, and will get closer to those marks Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will have abundant sunshine and humidity will still be in the comfortable range.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Afternoon temperatures, Saturday, will reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

