Metro Detroit weather: More clouds arrive with some showers Sunday

Highs will be in the low and middle 70s

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny and warm Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We have a few showers in the pre-dawn hours. It’s cool with temps in the 60s.

By breakfast time it will be mostly cloudy with a few raindrops around.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms may develop again after lunchtime.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

It becomes clearer with cooler conditions Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Have a wonderful day!

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

