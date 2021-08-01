Metro Detroit weather: More clouds arrive with some showers Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We have a few showers in the pre-dawn hours. It’s cool with temps in the 60s.

By breakfast time it will be mostly cloudy with a few raindrops around.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms may develop again after lunchtime.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

It becomes clearer with cooler conditions Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Have a wonderful day!

