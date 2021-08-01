Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday evening, then they leave and temps drop

DETROIT – And welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Scattered showers are falling this evening, but there’s no need to cancel any plans. Rain is light to moderate with the chance of lightning fading. It clears out and cools off tonight. Summer-like weather with sunshine and higher temperatures arrives tomorrow and for the entire week.

Some sunshine will breakthrough late in the afternoon and Sunday evening. Temperatures will be near 70° before sunset and in the 60s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

Sunday night will have clearing skies, and we can sleep safely with the windows up. It will be a comfortable night as we cool off with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday will be sunnier and warmer. With enough sunshine, high temperatures will be closer to 80°F.

The average high temperature this time of year is in the low 80s, and will get closer to those marks Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will have abundant sunshine and humidity will still be in the comfortable range.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Afternoon temperatures, Saturday, will reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

