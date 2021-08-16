Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable and becoming partly cloudy Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight is another spectacular night where it provides comfort for Detroiters still suffering without power. It will be cool and comfortable as high and mid-level clouds gather. Tomorrow will have sunshine and clouds as it becomes warmer with tolerable humidity. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow evening, but a better chance of shower and storm activity arrives midweek.

Sunday night will be fair before midnight and partly cloudy afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The clouds will be high enough and thin enough to allow a fair amount of sunshine to warm us up nicely. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered showers Monday evening and Monday night before midnight.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. It will be more humid as temperatures reach the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a likely occurrence of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be hotter with persistent muggy conditions. Showers and thunderstorm are possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

