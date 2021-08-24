Metro Detroit weather: Hot, sweltering Tuesday with showers and storms on the horizon

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Summer is not done with us yet. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not this week.

Tuesday afternoon is hot and muggy under mostly sunny skies, for now. Temps are reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A tall glass of water (likely, two) is in order with heat indices near 100 degrees. There is a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms developing, especially between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Tuesday evening and Tuesday night will not show any sign of relief from the high humidity. The mercury remains in the 80s at dinner time. It will feel like the 80s and 70s before going to bed and afterward.

There will not be much of a break from the chance of thunderstorms either. While the threat of severe weather tonight will be mainly west of Southeast Michigan, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 p.m. and up to 1 a.m. or shortly afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 70s after any storms pass.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid again. Afternoon temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. Unlike Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night has a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny. It will not be as hot, but it will be much warmer than average each day. Also, there is a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms both days.

Saturday and Sunday will be very warm and partly sunny. The weekend will not be a wash-out, but there is another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.



