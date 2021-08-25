Metro Detroit weather: Showers and storms with muggy conditions Tuesday night

DETROIT – Earlier this evening, three Southeast Michigan counties had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. With additional stormy activity to come, we can not rule out additional alerts before tonight is over.

Thunderstorms continue to march across Southwest Michigan along I-94 and south of I-94 from Kalamazoo to the Michigan-Indiana border. These storms have been severe, and some have weakened while others have not. This makes for a very tricky situation, Tuesday night.

One group of scattered showers and thunderstorms will leave the Detroit area just as a new one arrives by 11:00 p.m. ET. So, different parts of Southeast Michigan, at different times, will have downpours, lightning and gusty winds tonight, mainly before 2:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday.

Toward dawn, it will be warm and muggy under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temps fall only to the low 70s in most areas with heat indices in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid again. Afternoon temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. Unlike Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night has a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny. It will not be as hot, but it will be much warmer than average each day. Also, there is a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms both days.

Saturday and Sunday will be very warm and partly sunny. The weekend will not be a wash-out, but there is another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

