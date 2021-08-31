Weather: Afternoon temperatures top 80 degrees with humidity remaining low this evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Now this is what summer is all about. It is warm, bright and comfortable. Afternoon temperatures will be just above 80 degrees with dew points in the comfortable 50s.

Humidity remains low this evening too. The Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. The weather will be perfect for football. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for tailgaters and during the first pitch. As Miguel Cabrera tries to hit his 502nd home run in get his hit-count closer to 3000, temperatures will be in the warm 70s under fair skies.

Sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Air conditioners can be switched off, and windows can be flung ahead of a cool comfortable night with temperatures falling to the 50s throughout most of the region. The city’s low will be near 60 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m.

September comes in like August went out, like a lamb. Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny, warm and wonderful. The average high this time of year is 79 degrees, and that’s how high the mercury rises. Students returning to school can prepare for outdoor recess.

Near-perfect weather remains Thursday and Friday. We’ll have more sunshine mixed with clouds and seasonable, comfortable warmth. Afternoon temps will be just above 80 degrees.

Our next frontal system arrives Friday into Saturday. There’s a slight uptick in humidity and the chance of showers. I’m not expecting a wash-out for any day of our Labor Day Weekend. Daytime temps reach 80 degrees each day with nighttime temps in the 50s and 60s each night. It’s a warm, fitting unofficial end of summer.

