Metro Detroit weather: Stormy before midnight, mild afterward

DETROIT – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 11 p.m.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to race across the northern portion of Southeast Michigan, mainly along and north of M-59/Hall Road. They contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. It’s best to remain indoors before 11:00 p.m. if you are under or in the path of these storms.

Live weather radar and updates: Showers and storms possible in Metro Detroit

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Scattered showers have a chance of lingering through dawn, tomorros. It will be mild with temperatures in the 60s.

After a chance of Monday morning showers, the day will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Ad

Tuesday will be steamy, again, with sunshine and clouds and the mercury returning to the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.