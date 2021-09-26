Metro Detroit weather: Mild and sunny conditions in the forecast Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The final weekend of Fall 2021 started on the right note and will end on the right note. We are going from chilly to mild today. It will be cool tonight, then warmer tomorrow. In fact, get ready for sunshine and mild conditions virtually all week.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder. We have wonderful conditions outside of Ford Field as the Detroit Lions host the Baltimore ravens with a 1 PM kick off. The weather for tailgating and outdoor post game festivities will be superb.

Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.

If you’re fortunate to be in a high-rise or on a hilltop, Venus will be visible in the western sky right after sunset, ideally between eight and 8:30 PM.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday night will be clear and cool. Before midnight, four planets of our solar system will be visible in the south eastern sky. For Neptune, you’ll need a good set of binoculars or a telescope up. Jupiter and Saturn, however, Can be seen with the naked eye. Uranus will be higher in the southern sky and will require some artificial assistance, as well. Seeing any one of these planets will inspire the astronomer, the scientist, or the engineer in your home and in your heart.

An area of low pressure will bring some clouds tonight and early Monday. There is only a slight chance of a spotty sprinkle mainly north of Detroit with overnight lows in the 50s.

But warmer air comes along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The clouds may produce a spotty shower, primarily in the morning or mid day. Most areas will be dry, though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and milder. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 70s each day.

Thursday and Friday will have more glorious sunshine, and it will be warmer. I will be in your 75°F.

