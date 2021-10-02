Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon, showers arrive this evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

Clouds continue to lower and thicken the rest of today. Despite this it becomes warmer.

Showers arrive mainly this evening and tonight. Tomorrow will be wetter than today. Rain lingers into early next week.

Clouds increase Saturday afternoon as the mercury rises to the upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., but a better chance of rain arrives between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and afterward.

Grab your favorite green and white ponchos before going to the Michigan State football game against Western Kentucky in East Lansing. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Sunset is at 7:13 p.m.

Scattered showers hit the ground west of I-275 after 6 p.m. Temperatures drop to 70 degrees as wet weather travels through Southeast Michigan the rest of Saturday evening.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. On and off rain persists each day with highs in the 70s.

