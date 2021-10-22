Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday with chillier conditions

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

After enjoying morning sunshine, the rest of Friday will have increasing clouds but remain dry. It remains chilly to cool to entice more vibrant colors from our fall foliage.

Friday night becomes chillier again, with more sun and clouds for the first half of our weekend. The weekend’s second half becomes cloudy here with rain moving in from the south.

Friday, the end of our workweek, is much cooler than the middle and first half of our workweek. Skies go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low and mid-50s .

Sunset is at 6:40 p.m.

The weather cooperates for Friday night football around the area. Players might need long-sleeved shirts under their pads, but fans will need their sweatshirts coats knit hats and gloves to stay warm while in the stands. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s after sunset.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chillier. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in the 40s. Passing sprinkles are possible, mainly after midnight toward dawn.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m. Saturday

Weekend forecast

Autumn-like weather is with us again for the 12 p.m. Michigan football game vs. Northwestern in Ann Arbor. The morning will have scattered sprinkles. Then, we’ll have a lull midday.

Saturday afternoon will have additional scattered sprinkles and light rain. Highs will be near 50 and 55 degrees.

Sunday will have sunshine in the morning and mainly gray skies in the afternoon. There is a better chance of rain by 3 p.m. and afterward. It moves in from the south. Lenawee and Monroe counties are wet first.

Then, Detroit, Ann Arbor and areas north of 8 Mile Road become wetter by late Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be chillier again, with highs just above 50 degrees.

Next week

Rain continues Monday. It will be gray and chilly with daytime temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday become sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s Tuesday and in the upper 50s in the 60s Wednesday.

Wednesday night and Thursday have a chance of showers. Thursday, James will be in your 60 degrees.

