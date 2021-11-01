Metro Detroit Weather: Cool but nice November start

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! And, welcome to November. It’s a mostly clear and cool start to your day with temps dipping down into the low and mid 30s for most of our Metro Detroit suburbs, and just slightly warmer closer to downtown Detroit. Winds are on the lighter side early on, but wind chills are still a good three to five degrees cooler than the air temps, so make sure you’ve got the right stuff today. We will stay dry Monday with winds and clouds on the increase later today.

SUNRISE: 8:07 AM

Sunshine through the morning will give way to partly cloudy and then only partly sunny skies later this afternoon. High temps will hit the upper 40s to near 50F which is about five degrees below average and that’s mainly from the lack of mid and late afternoon sunshine. We should see a little bit of sun sneaking through those milky clouds but it will stay dry as the winds pick up W 6-16 gusting to 24mph. It’s going to be a cool night tonight and we may even see a few flurries flying… especially in our North Zone overnight.

Ad

SUNSET: 6:26 PM

There are not many rain or snow chances this week, but we may see a few very light showers or sprinkles Tuesday afternoon around Metro Detroit. There’s a weak disturbance passing just to our north and that will try to spin a little bit of moisture into our area. We will wake to temps in the low and mid 30s, and then warm into the mid and upper 40s… that’s it. And, that pesky breeze will still be with us WSW 5-15 gusting to 20mph at times which keeps it feeling quite cool all day.

Skies clear into Wednesday morning and we will see morning temps in the 20s to low 30s around all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon as highs try to climb out of the 40s which won’t be easy. In fact, we may not hit the 50s again until Friday and then we hang on to sunshine and low to mid 50s through this coming weekend. Well, through Saturday anyway. Computer model data is hinting at a few showers around Sunday afternoon and we will keep an eye on that as we get closer. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android