Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cool evening; rain develops overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Wednesday afternoon brought high and mid-level clouds. Temperatures rose nicely into the 40s. The pleasant conditions are helping with shoppers searching for their last minute ingredients.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Rain develops and arrives Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The key thing is that temperatures remain well above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan. Overnight into morning lows will be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

This week

There will be no ice or snow for the Turkey Trot or the start of America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Spectators and balloon handlers will need their ponchos, however, because scattered rain showers are possible for the start of festivities.

A southerly wind will blow between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers become more scattered during the middle and end of the parade from 10 a.m. afterward.

After the Detroit Lions take the field against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.

The trip from Ford Field or to Thanksgiving dinner destinations will be dryer under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy and chillier. Evening temperatures will fall to the 30s.

Savvy shoppers who planned to camp outside or visit their favorite stores before they open will contend with cold and breezy conditions. Overnight lows into Friday morning in the 20s.

Friday’s daytime temperatures are only going to be in the mid-30s under partly sunny skies. Snow showers are possible, but not enough to make travel impossible.

Weekend forecast

The biggest rivalry in college football takes place Saturday in Ann Arbor. Michigan hosts Ohio State with a noon kick off. Tailgating temperatures will be at or below freezing, so get closer to the grill to stay warm. It will be chilly and partly sunny throughout the entire game. Put on your favorite maize and blue coat, hat, scarf and gloves. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Travel back day Sunday will be chilly and mostly cloudy, with a few on-or-off snowflakes. Possibly near 40 degrees.

