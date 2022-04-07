Metro Detroit weather: Tracking more rain chances to end the week

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers by mid day and during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower middle 30s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown.

Rain becomes more scattered and moves on tonight as it gets chillier. Patchy fog is possible by dawn. Tomorrow will be dry in the morning with more showers possible in the afternoon.

Detroit baseball’s home opener will be chilly and damp on Friday. The first half of this weekend will be chilly. The second half and early next week will be milder.

Wednesday night will be partly the mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows be in the middle and upper 30s to near 40°F.

Patchy fog will develop, and low visibility will be an issue scattered throughout the region overnight and at dawn.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers by mid day and during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower middle 30s.

Opening Day forecast

Baseball fans will still need to plan on grabbing their ponchos and packing their patience with the Tigers home opener Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy with midday and afternoon scattered light rain. Remember to grab a jacket, hat, scarf and gloves to stay warm as well. Tailgating temperatures will be in the 30s. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. with temperatures around 40°F or just a bit more. By the final out, the mercury will rise to the middle and upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There’s a slight possibility of rain snow mix for breakfast time. After word becomes dryer with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be sunny or in milder. Temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Monday and Tuesday become warmer with partly mostly sunny skies. It finally feels more like spring with highs in the low to mid 60s.

