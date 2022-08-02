78º

LIVE

Weather

2 tornadoes touched down for total of 9 minutes, 2.8 miles in Tuscola County on Monday

No injuries or deaths reported

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Tuscola County, Tornado, Weather, Weather Alert, Michigan, National Weather Service, NWS
This is a generic image of a tornado -- not footage from the tornadoes in Tuscola County.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – Two tornadoes touched down Monday in Tuscola County and were on the ground for a total of nine minutes while traveling 2.8 combined miles, officials said.

The first tornado was an EF-0 that touched down at 1:56 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) northeast of Vassar. It reached max wind speeds of 80 mph and stayed on the ground for 2.3 miles, according to the National Weather Service. It ended at 2:03 p.m.

There were multiple uprooted trees left along its path, officials said.

A second tornado, also an EF-0, touched down at 2:14 p.m. near the intersection of M-24 and Route 46, according to the NWS. That tornado reached max wind speeds of 75 mph and was on the ground for a half-mile, officials said. It ended at 2:16 p.m.

Several trees were damaged by the second tornado, according to the NWS.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email