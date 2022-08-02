2 tornadoes touched down for total of 9 minutes, 2.8 miles in Tuscola County on Monday

This is a generic image of a tornado -- not footage from the tornadoes in Tuscola County.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – Two tornadoes touched down Monday in Tuscola County and were on the ground for a total of nine minutes while traveling 2.8 combined miles, officials said.

The first tornado was an EF-0 that touched down at 1:56 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) northeast of Vassar. It reached max wind speeds of 80 mph and stayed on the ground for 2.3 miles, according to the National Weather Service. It ended at 2:03 p.m.

There were multiple uprooted trees left along its path, officials said.

A second tornado, also an EF-0, touched down at 2:14 p.m. near the intersection of M-24 and Route 46, according to the NWS. That tornado reached max wind speeds of 75 mph and was on the ground for a half-mile, officials said. It ended at 2:16 p.m.

Several trees were damaged by the second tornado, according to the NWS.

Ad

No injuries or deaths were reported.