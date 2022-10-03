Another chilly night ahead for Metro Detroit -- here’s when temps will start to warm up again

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – There’s no frost advisory Monday night, and temperatures are expected to stay around 42 degrees in Detroit -- the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday looks picture perfect, with sunshine beaming through the changing leaves. Highs above normal, around 70 degrees.

Get out and enjoy Wednesday -- maybe make reservations for lunch or dinner one last time outside. Partly cloudy and dry, with highs around 74.

On Thursday, we should make it back to the low 70s. But an approaching cold front brings us increasing clouds and the chance of a late-day shower. Still nailing down the exact timing of the front. If rain chances move up earlier in the day, we will let you know.

Behind the front is another blast of cold air, with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 50s both Friday and Saturday. More on your weekend forecast when you join us for Local 4 News at 10, and 11 p.m.