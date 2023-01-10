Metro Detroit weather: Tracking spotty snow or wintry mix

4 Warn Weather – Clouds are moving in this morning without any wet weather leaking from these clouds just yet. Good Tuesday morning! It’s becoming mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees as you head out into dry conditions across Metro Detroit. The winds are on the lighter side with just enough of a breeze to keep it feeling like the lower 20s at times as you head out there. We are tracking a brief weather disturbance moving our way from the High Plains this morning and it’s literally up in the air whether we will see any of the rain and snow by the time it arrives.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Skies will not only remain cloudy, but the clouds will thicken and lower a bit through the mid or later morning hours bringing a chance for some spotty snow showers moving west to east across the southern half of Pure Michigan. Most of the moisture in this weather maker will fade as it approaches leaving us with some very light and scattered snow and/or rain showers mainly from 9-10am until 2-3pm. This will only be a minor nuisance in a few spots where the streets will be a little damp here and there without any concerns for anything serious and slick. Just be a little extra careful if you run into a light snow shower or wintry mix. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s making a few drips possible and the later afternoon will be just cloudy and dry with temperatures in the neighborhood of 40 degrees with light winds SSE 5-10mph.

Sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

Wednesday looks like another dull day in the January doom and gloom in the form of more clouds. The weather is dangerously active way out west with flooding rains and winds causing problems in California while the mountains get hammered with big snow totals. We will just see residual clouds pumping into Metro Detroit with a break or two in the clouds making it mostly cloudy to overcast with temps in the lower to maybe middle 40s. Normal or average mid-January highs should be closer to freezing so enjoy a mild few days ahead.

Thursday will be a dry start and a very wet finish across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Our highs will depend on the timing of the rain showers, but right now it looks like highs into the middle 40s or warmer possible with the rain holding off until 2-3pm. We expect to get a decent dose of rain from a storm moving into our area from the southwest. This rain will switch to snow either late Thursday or overnight into early Friday. The evening drive should be quite sloppy and slow just so you know.

Friday morning brings additional driving concerns as the rain switches to snow likely after midnight and there may not be very much moisture left over as the cooler air takes hold. Look for falling temps, cool breezes, and some light snow first thing Friday. We should see middle 30s falling into the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens as the winds crank NW 10-20mph. The weekend ahead looks cool and dry with sun and clouds on Saturday in the middle 20s to middle 30s and just a few more clouds moving in on Sunday with temps in the upper 30s. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

