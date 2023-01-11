Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain and sticking snow

4 Warn Weather – Today will be one of the warmer days this week with temps easily landing 10 to 15 degrees above average. We are starting the day on the mild side with temps in the upper 20s to more and more low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. It is mostly dry with a few hidden slick spots with any moisture left over from yesterday’s brief wintry mix. The roads should be in pretty good shape, and you are good to go for that walk with the pooch if you are heading out early in dry conditions and very little wind. We shouldn’t get our hopes up for that seemingly rare January sunshine today with only a few cloud breaks expected.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

You should expect mostly cloudy skies most of this Hump Day here in Metro Detroit with little to no moisture leaking from these clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s with very light winds SE 5-10mph and a hint of sunshine here and there as we go through this Wednesday afternoon. We continue to track a very dangerous weather pattern on the west coast with flooding rains, piles of mountain snow, and dangerous winds one more day. This has been ongoing, and we will see some of that moisture moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tomorrow.

Sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

We are working on the timing and precipitation type for a storm moving into our area Thursday. This storm will bring a lot of snow into parts of the Plains today but there will be a shot of warmer air moving up from the Gulf that will change this into a rainmaker here starting Thursday afternoon. High temps should have no problem hitting those middle 40s again. Some of our model data suggests some wintry mix or rain showers possible in the morning, but most of the moisture should be moving in from the south in the early to middle afternoon. We should get a healthy amount of rain from a quarter to a half an inch before it switches to snow later tomorrow night. There will be a cutoff line with this moisture and some of our far western and northern suburbs may get very little of anything.

Rain switches to snow Thursday night after 7 p.m. and our snow model data has not aligned meaning some models show limited snow totals with most of the storm dropping too much rain at first. A couple of computer models show that rain to snow change coming earlier or with a healthier amount of moisture Thursday night leading to aggressive predictions of 2-4″ of new snow around Metro Detroit. We shouldn’t bank on this but it’s likely that we see a little more than a coating or dusting making for a couple of tricky commutes. Rain will make it sloppy and slow for the late Thursday drive, and Friday morning could be icy, and snow covered as temps start to drop.

Snow showers taper off Friday morning with wind starting to crank from the northwest drawing in some scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries possible. Temps may start in the middle 30s before they land in the lower 30s feeling like teens to low 20s as we end the work and school week. Scattered, light snow could throw down another coating here and there and we will keep you posted. The weekend looks cool but dry and nice with morning 20s and afternoon 30s with more sun Saturday than Sunday.

It’s early, but some model data hints at some light afternoon rain on MLK Jr. Day, Monday. Stay tuned! Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android