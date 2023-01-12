Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog before rain and snow chances

4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

We have been eyeing Thursday storm chances for days as we continue to track weather systems slamming the west coast. Today’s storm is moving through the middle of the country, and we are on the very northern fringe of this diverse system. The warm sector and severe weather threats will also be well south of us, but the exact positioning of this storm will determine what we see later this afternoon. Highs should shoot up into the lower 40s in the early afternoon with cloudy skies and rain chances near the Ohio border by lunchtime. Right now, it looks like we will see a glancing blow of rain after 2pm and mainly on the east side of I-275. Areas farther west and north of M 59 may see next to nothing. If this system tracks even farther south and east, we all may end up with next to nothing. The winds will be picking up NE to NW 5-15 gusting 20-5mph at times.

Sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

The rain chances to snow Thursday evening with whatever moisture is leftover as the cooler air slides in from the north. All week, the computer models were calling for a dusting to a couple of inches of snow, but that doesn’t look to be the case as that snow threat will be primarily on the extreme east side of Metro Detroit into Southern Ontario late Thursday into Friday morning. Cool air will be the trend with lower 30s feeling much cooler with winds cranking NW 10-20mph. That wind will steer a few lake effect snow showers from Lake Michigan although it doesn’t look like anything more than some flurries and light snow showers here and there.

Saturday will be cool but very close to our climatological average and the brighter of the two weekend days. Lows may start closer to 20 degrees with highs in the lower to maybe middle 30s and mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring an increase in clouds with highs of 35 to 40 degrees into the afternoon. MLK Jr. Day is our next chance at wet weather, and it will likely be rain with highs getting back into the low 40s. So, expect rain late Monday into Tuesday of next week. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android