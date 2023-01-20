2 possible snowstorms heading to Metro Detroit -- how much snow should we expect?

DETROIT – You definitely noticed the difference if you went outside Friday, as colder temperatures and a solid breeze made it feel much chillier than it has in recent days.

This expected transition to a colder temperature regime means better snow chances when the next storms head our way -- and there are two of them to monitor.

But first, Friday night will feature lots of clouds with some breaks, and lows in the mid-20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius). West winds will shift to the southwest later at night, at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday evening’s sunset is at 5:32 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m.

Weekend weather

While we may have a few breaks of sun first thing Saturday morning, it’ll be mostly clouds for the first half of our weekend. Highs in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

It’ll remain dry for our Saturday evening plans, but light snow could develop as early as dawn Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Light snow falls on Sunday, with the bulk of it falling in the morning. Right now, it appears that many of us could pick up and inch or an inch and a half (with the most being for those farthest southeast).

With highs in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), it could be a packing snow to scrounge up enough to make snowballs! Perhaps not enough for me to make the Gross family snow bowler, but stay tuned -- that’s on the way (more on that later).

Snowfall forecast (WDIV)

Early next week

The sun should return on Monday, with highs in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Clouds increase on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Next week’s snowstorm

Friday afternoon’s computer models continue to show a stronger storm moving northeast from the deep south, where it will pick up copious amounts of Gulf moisture.

Obviously, details cannot be formulated this far in advance (sorry but, as always, I’m just being honest with you). However, the scenario looks very similar to Thursday’s model runs in a sold accumulating snow falling on Wednesday.

Preliminarily, this appears to be the type of storm that would give us 3 to 6 inches of snow. This could be a snow day for some kids, and perhaps a work-from-home day for some adults.

Following this storm, the downward temperature trend continues, with highs through next weekend remaining in the mid-20s to near 30 degrees (-4 to -1 degree Celsius). That means the snow will stick around for a while, which means that next weekend could be a good sledding weekend for the kids and skiing weekend for everybody.

This weather trend is highly consistent with my expectations shared with you in a special article on ClickOnDetroit.com a couple of weeks ago. So, things are playing out as expected thus far. Stay tuned.