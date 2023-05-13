Cloudy, mild in Metro Detroit with chances of rain showers -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – A cloudy and mild start with temps in the low to middle 60s early for most of Metro Detroit.

The Thumb will stay cooler all day from winds off of Lake Huron. Highs will likely hit the middle 70s south of M 59 and upper 60s in the North Zone. Clouds will be with us all day, with a spotty light rain shower possible this morning and a few sprinkles this afternoon. Keep your outdoor plans in place even though it will look like it wants to rain on us today. Just a few drips.

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day to all of our Moms out there. The clouds will continue to blanket the area with morning lows in the low 50s and highs only in the middle to upper 60s. More sunshine is expected Monday, but we may tap into some sun late tomorrow with a shot at 70F. Just don’t plan on tons of sun for Mom and your family plans. A pretty decent day overall.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

Monday: Cool 40s with a few suburbs in the upper 30s to start under clear skies. Mostly sunny skies with highs near 70F and just a classic and perfect Spring day here in Metro Detroit.

Tuesday: A sunny start with temps in the low to middle 70s. A cold front will sweep through in the afternoon or evening with a chance for some showers. Most computer model data keeps the showers north and east of us, but don’t be surprised if we get a few rain showers late Tuesday.

Back to the sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with more low 70s. We could use more rain, and it looks like we get it on Friday. A cold front will blow through here, bringing a chance for some rain and thunder to end the work and school week.