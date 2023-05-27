Memorial Day Weekend: Sunny skies, high temps expected in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Saturday! We are waking up to wonderful weather conditions that will persist throughout the day and the entire weekend.

Skies are mostly clear, with no significant fog for early morning drivers. Metro Detroit temperatures will briefly dip into the low to middle 40s, quickly warming into the 50s as most of us venture out for a delightful day in Pure Michigan.

We have been searching extensively for any signs of wet weather, partly because we want to avoid storms during our Holiday Weekend. However, we also desperately need some rain in this area to help our grass, gardens, and local agriculture. Fortunately, there is no threat of anything other than mostly sunny skies for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on this Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s. Inland areas have the best chance of hitting 80°F as the winds blow from the east, off the large lakes. Parts of the Thumb region might stay in the middle 70s today, which is typical for late May. Stormy weather will be lingering west of us in the Plains, with excessive rain and stronger storms. Additionally, a slow-moving storm will bring stormy weather and unfavorable beach and boating conditions to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas today and tomorrow.

SUNSET: 8:59 P.M.

The only slight change expected on Sunday is a few more clouds. The storm affecting the Southeastern United States will move into the Ohio Valley, resulting in a partly cloudy sky over Metro Detroit. These are fringe clouds on the leading edge of the storm, but we do not anticipate anything more than a few clouds and highs once again in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity will gradually increase over the next few days as we continue to warm up in dry conditions.

Monday is Memorial Day, and we will have more sunshine in Metro Detroit for the big holiday. All computer model data indicates temperatures reaching well into the low or even middle 80s on Monday, under mostly sunny skies. Remember to have plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated. This applies to both you and your yard, as there is no rain in sight. Therefore, you will need to water the grass and garden, which require approximately an inch of water per week.

It appears that we will have to wait another week or longer before we see any significant chance of showers and storms. According to the computer models, the next week will bring warm and dry conditions to most of the Great Lakes Region. Although it may look pleasant, we are more than two inches behind in terms of rainfall for the month of May in Metro Detroit, which is concerning. Let’s hope for a return to more active Spring weather before we transition into a hot and dry Summer.

