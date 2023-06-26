More wildfire smoke triggers Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit on Tuesday

Nearly the entire state of Michigan will be dealing with poor air quality on Tuesday as more wildfire smoke from Canada moves into the region.

The National Weather Service and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy declared the Air Quality Alert day on Tuesday (June 27) for elevated levels of fine particulate.

The pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range with some hourly concentrations reaching “unhealthy” level.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula, the National Weather Service said.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.