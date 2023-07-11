Tornado warning expires in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. – The tornado warning that was issued Tuesday in Lapeer County has expired.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 for northern Lapeer County. It expired at 3:30 p.m.

This was a radar-indicated warning. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Millington at 2:51 p.m. It was moving east at 25 mph.

The storm was expected to be near Mayville around 3:05 p.m., Clifford around 3:25 p.m., and North Branch around 3:30 p.m.

Other areas that might have been affected included East Dayton, Silverwood, and Fostoria.

During a tornado warning residents should avoid windows and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.