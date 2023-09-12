Allen Park holding styrofoam recycling event

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The city of Allen Park is partnering with styrofoam makers Dart and Solo to host a recycling event, but it needs help!

The event is happening this Saturday and Sunday (9/16 and 9/17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allen Park Public Services building on Outer Drive.

Any styrofoam you’re planning to drop off needs to be in a clear bag and have the recycle number 6.

There are several items which will not be accepted including straws, lids, insulation foam, packing peanuts and meat trays with liners.

The city says the event is open to everyone not just those living in Allen Park.

Volunteers are needed for the event. If interested, call 313-928-1402.